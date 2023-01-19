Video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Engagement Ceremony At Antilia

The families announced in 2019 that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant would get married.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, today got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a traditional ceremony at the family's Mumbai home Antilia.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The families announced in 2019 that Anant and Radhika would get married.

"Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi – followed for generations among Gujarati Hindu families – were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple," the Ambanis said in a statement.

Gol Dhana, which means jaggery and coriander seeds, is a pre-wedding ceremony among Gujaratis. These items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchange rings.

This evening's festivities started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant's sister Isha Ambani going to the Merchant home to invite them and Radhika to the functions.

While Radhika Merchant wore a golden lehenga, Anant Ambani opted for a blue outfit

During the engagement ceremony, Anant's mother Nita Ambani gave a surprise performance.

In June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife hosted the arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. An arangetram marks the end of a dancer's training in the Bharatnatyam classical dance and the debut on-stage performance.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the Reliance chairman's three children, will lead the company's new energy business. Reliance is vying to be at the forefront of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to ramp up green energy capacity.