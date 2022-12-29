5 Facts About Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's Youngest Son

Anant Ambani was born in 1995 and is the youngest Ambani child after Isha and Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani began his education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before finishing his graduation at Brown University in the US.

Anant Ambani leads Reliance Industries Ltd.'s energy business, a key area of investment for the Ambanis.

The 27-year-old, along with his mother Nita Ambani, are also key figures in the family-owned Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.