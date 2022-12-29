5 Facts About Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's Youngest Son

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Rajasthan.

Anant is the youngest of three Ambani children.

New Delhi: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, today got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the family has announced. The 'roka' or engagement ceremony was performed at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan.

  1. Anant Ambani was born in 1995 and is the youngest Ambani child after Isha and Akash Ambani.

  2. Anant Ambani began his education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before finishing his graduation at Brown University in the US.

  3. Anant Ambani leads Reliance Industries Ltd.'s energy business, a key area of investment for the Ambanis.

  4. The 27-year-old, along with his mother Nita Ambani, are also key figures in the family-owned Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

  5. Anant Ambani has been a director Jio Platforms, for over two years and was confirmed as a director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) earlier this year. 



