Anandiben Patel Gets Additional Charge As Governor Of Chhattisgarh

President Ram Nath Kovind today gave Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the death of Balramji Dass Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman said.

Ms Patel will discharge the additional duties until the regular arrangements for the office of governor of Chhattisgarh are made, he said.

Ms Patel will take oath of the office in a simple function in Raj Bhavan in Delhi at 11:45am tomorrow, Additional Director of state's Public Relations Department Swaraj Das told PTI.

She will be administered oath by Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Das said, adding that Chief Minister Raman Singh would be present on the occasion.

Balramji Dass Tandon, who was one of the founding members of the BJP's parent organisation Jan Sangh, died today after suffering a heart attack at the government-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur. He was 90.

During his long political career, Balramji Dass Tandon served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab. The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency.