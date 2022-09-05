Anand Mahindra's Pledge After Details Emerge On Cyrus Mistry's Car Accident

As details emerged of the car crash that killed former Tata Group chairperson Cyrus Mistry, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted a pledge that he said "we all owe our families."
"I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, wrote.
I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022
Cyrus Mistry, 54, died in a car crash on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Gujarat's Udwada.
He was traveling with Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole. Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, was driving the car, a Mercedes.
Sources say Cyrus Mistry was in the rear seat and not wearing seat belts.