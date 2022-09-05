Anand Mahindra's Pledge After Details Emerge On Cyrus Mistry's Car Accident

Anand Mahindra urge everyone to take the pledge to wear seat belt even in the rear seat. (File)

As details emerged of the car crash that killed former Tata Group chairperson Cyrus Mistry, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted a pledge that he said "we all owe our families."

"I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, wrote.

Cyrus Mistry, 54, died in a car crash on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Gujarat's Udwada.

He was traveling with Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole. Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, was driving the car, a Mercedes.

Sources say Cyrus Mistry was in the rear seat and not wearing seat belts.