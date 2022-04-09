Five Generations Of A Family Together Impresses Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shared a video on Saturday that showed five generations of a family celebrating their togetherness. He has described the moment as a “blessing”. The Mahindra Group Chairman added that he wondered how many families around the world have this rare privilege.

The video opens with a child calling out to his father, who walks into the frame and stands next to the little one. Then, the man calls his father, the child's grandfather. This goes on until all the five generations of the family stand next to each other.

“What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together,” Mr Mahindra tweeted.

Mr Mahindra added that he would be delighted to see a similar video of an Indian family. “Would be great to see a similar video from India.”

Now, take a look at the footage, which has received more than 300k views:

People, on the social media platform, were quick to react to the heart-warming video. Some said that they have four generations living together but this sight is indeed rare.

I have 4 generations of mother daughter together photograph

Anand Mahindra, 66, often shares interesting images and videos on Twitter. He recently shared a post that hailed the “determination and ingenuity” of a young artist who draws portraits of people for a living on the streets of Chennai. Mr Mahindra said he would send his photograph to the young man to get a portrait of himself drawn by the artist.