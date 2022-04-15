Anand Mahindra Thinks This Message On Back Of A Truck Is 'Brilliant'

Anand Mahindra has called the message on truck "brilliant".

We all have grown up witnessing some of the weirdest messages on the back of trucks. From names to quotes to rib-tickling jingles, it is a common sight on Indian roads. But, nothing can beat the picture that Anand Mahindra has shared on Twitter. It is bizarre, to say the least.

The text, written on the back of the truck, read, “Test your airbag here”. Mr Mahindra has called it “brilliant”. Well, we don't think there is a better way to put it.

The latest update by the industrialist has spread like wildfire on the social media platform.

A user wrote, “Hahaha…Super positive attitude.”

Some have shared pictures of vehicles with funny messages.

A few wanted Mr Mahindra to talk about the safety aspect rather than calling it “brilliant”.

Dear Anand Mahindra, you are the Torch Bearer of Safety. Mahindra vehs are amongst the Safest in the World. I am a proud owner of the new 700.

Along similar lines, a person wrote, “Instead it would have been better, "don't test your airbags here. Would have been the right message on safety…”

Instead it would have been better, "don't test your airbags here"...

Meanwhile, this user came up with a cleaner shot of the same vehicle.

“Sir, your posts are always hilarious,” read a comment.

Another followed suit.

In the middle of this, a few wanted the businessman to test airbags of vehicles by Mahindra Group.

This user said, “I am going to test my Mahindra Thar airbag on this truck.”

Anand Mahindra's social media updates are bound to bring a smile to everyone's face. He never misses out on an opportunity to share some unique pictures and videos with his followers on social media. A while back, he shared a video of 5 generations in one frame and wrote, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India.”