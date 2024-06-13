Anand Mahindra Test Drives 'Bujji', The 6,000 Kg Vehicle Used In Kalki 2898 AD

Businessman Anand Mahindra has once again sparked a buzz on social media, this time by taking the wheel of 'Bujji', a gigantic electric vehicle featured in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas and shows this custom-made robotic vehicle.



In a video posted by the official ‘Kalki 2898 AD' X account, the Mahindra Chairperson is seen driving the futuristic vehicle, which resembles the Batmobile.



Reposting the video on his account, Mr Mahindra shared a photo of himself standing with one hand on his car and the other on Bujji. In his caption, he joked about how Bujji, initially meant to invade Mumbai, "ran into his cousin—my scarlet ScorpioN—and negotiated a peace treaty."



Mr Mahindra praised director Nag Ashwin for “producing a landmark Indian Sci-Fi film” and extended his best wishes to everyone involved in the project. “My good wishes are with everyone who dreams THIS big,” he wrote.

The mission was to invade Mumbai.



But at Mahindra Towers in Worli, #Bujji ran into its cousin—my scarlet ScorpioN—and negotiated a peace treaty ????



Shabaash, @nagashwin7 for producing a landmark Indian Sci-Fi film…



Shabaash, @nagashwin7 for producing a landmark Indian Sci-Fi film…

My good wishes are with everyone who dreams THIS big….…

“Are you selling?” somebody asked under Mr Mahindra's post.

are you selling ? — Deepak ದೀಪಕ್ दीपक ???????? (@DeepakBaba77) June 13, 2024

A user called Mr Mahindra their “lucky charm” because he had “collaborated with Prabhas during @BaahubaliMovie and now with @Kalki2898AD. Again history will be rewritten.”

Mahindra Sir is our lucky charm



He collaborated with #Prabhas during @BaahubaliMovie and now with @Kalki2898AD



Again history will be rewritten — irah_cultREBEL (@irah_cultREBEL) June 13, 2024

Bujji, with its massive crane-sized wheels and transparent cockpit, was developed through a collaboration between the Mahindra team and Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore. The project began when director Nag Ashwin “tweeted Anand Mahindra for help" in making Bujji.



The vehicle is 6075 mm long, 3380 mm wide and 2186 mm high, with a ground clearance of 180 mm. Even though it weighs 6000 kg, Bujji is fully electric, powered by two motors that provide a total of 94 kW of power and 9,800 Nm of torque.



Earlier, in a post on X, Mr Mahindra revealed that Bujji “runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel” and the Mahindra Research Valley team in Chennai “helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture and performance.”