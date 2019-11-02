Anand Mahindra Sparks Debate Over Wheelchair "Jugaadus" In Airports

Anand Mahindra wondered whether senior citizens travelled more than others, if there were "more infirm/unfit people" in the country or simply if Indian citizens were "just jugaadus (enterprising individuals)" who wanted "faster access through queues".

2019-11-02
Anand Mahindra Sparks Debate Over Wheelchair 'Jugaadus' In Airports

"Only flights to&from India at most airports have so many wheelchairs pre-ordered," said Anand Mahindra


New Delhi: 

Businessman Anand Mahindra sparked a heated debate on social media after wondering if Indians faked their need for wheelchairs while travelling from airports. In a tweet, the Mahindra Group chairman said "only flights to&from India at most airports" had people pre-ordering wheelchairs.

In three points, Mr Mahindra wondered whether senior citizens travelled more than others, if there were "more infirm/unfit people" in the country or simply if Indian citizens were "just jugaadus (enterprising individuals)" who wanted "faster access through queues".

"It's point number 3. I've worked with an airline for 4+ years. Most ppl just ask for a wheelchair for convenience and getting through the security check faster," said one user.

Journalist Chitra Subramaniam, replying to Mr Mahindra, said international airline companies called it "IAS  -  Indians Assisted Service".

Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said it was "the last reason" that was the most valid.

Some however pointed out that senior citizens, being as they were from older generations, did not understand English and hence needed extra assistance in moving around airports.

One user posted the photo of a lady who he said was "hale and hearty" but needed a wheelchair since she could not read English.

Another user said it was just an opportunity for airlines to make money. "Most of these are parents of folks settled in the west and many times are not well versed with navigating airports, their children hence ask for wheelchair assistance so that they don't miss connecting flights. It's opportunity for airlines to make money from what is complentary," the user said.

Others however said Mr Mahindra was being "insensitive" with his post, with one user calling it "unnecessary & sly".

Another user said Mr Mahindra's tweet was "not in good taste".

Anand Mahindra is known for his sharp, witty takes on different issues on social media. On one occasion, Mr Mahindra offered to help an 8-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu who cooks and sells idlis for just a rupee.

The woman was issued an LPG connection by the government after a video of the woman went viral on social media.



