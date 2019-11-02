Anand Mahindra Sparks Debate Over Wheelchair 'Jugaadus' In Airports

"Only flights to&from India at most airports have so many wheelchairs pre-ordered," said Anand Mahindra

Businessman Anand Mahindra sparked a heated debate on social media after wondering if Indians faked their need for wheelchairs while travelling from airports. In a tweet, the Mahindra Group chairman said "only flights to&from India at most airports" had people pre-ordering wheelchairs.

In three points, Mr Mahindra wondered whether senior citizens travelled more than others, if there were "more infirm/unfit people" in the country or simply if Indian citizens were "just jugaadus (enterprising individuals)" who wanted "faster access through queues".

Only flights to&from India at most airports have so many wheelchairs pre-ordered. Trying to figure out why. 1) Do elderly Indians travel more than others? 2) Do we have more infirm/unfit people? 3) Are we just jugaadus who order wheelchairs to get faster access through queues!? pic.twitter.com/eyIm5O4KB1 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2019

"It's point number 3. I've worked with an airline for 4+ years. Most ppl just ask for a wheelchair for convenience and getting through the security check faster," said one user.

Journalist Chitra Subramaniam, replying to Mr Mahindra, said international airline companies called it "IAS - Indians Assisted Service".

International airline companies jokingly call it IAS - Indians Assisted Service. Also common to see people walk around in duty free and then come back to their chairs. Genuine cases are rare. We are a laughing stock. - Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) November 2, 2019

Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said it was "the last reason" that was the most valid.

The last reason! - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 2, 2019

Some however pointed out that senior citizens, being as they were from older generations, did not understand English and hence needed extra assistance in moving around airports.

One user posted the photo of a lady who he said was "hale and hearty" but needed a wheelchair since she could not read English.

This lady on my flight last month was hale and hearty but needed a wheel chair because she could not read or understand English. So the wheel chair attendant managed her movement from departure gate to plane seat and then from plane seat to arrival gate where her son was waiting pic.twitter.com/IPkfyfvLJn - Amith (@amithpr) November 2, 2019

Another user said it was just an opportunity for airlines to make money. "Most of these are parents of folks settled in the west and many times are not well versed with navigating airports, their children hence ask for wheelchair assistance so that they don't miss connecting flights. It's opportunity for airlines to make money from what is complentary," the user said.

Most of these are parents of folks settled in the west and many times are not well versed with navigating airports, their children hence ask for wheelchair assistance so that they don't miss connecting flights. It's opportunity for airlines to make money from what is complentary - Dimag Ki Batti (@batti_ki) November 2, 2019

Others however said Mr Mahindra was being "insensitive" with his post, with one user calling it "unnecessary & sly".

I think industrialist Anand Mahendra is exposing himself as truly insensitive man.. last week also he made some such UNNECESSARY & sly comment. - Arundhati Lokare (@aruaugust) November 2, 2019

Another user said Mr Mahindra's tweet was "not in good taste".

Sir, Tweet not in good taste. Please do not discourage such moves.#India has to go long way to achieve #DisabilityFriendly environment. #RPWD Act 2016 - Om Prakash, MD (Psychiatry) (@ompsychiatrist) November 2, 2019

