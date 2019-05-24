Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
ResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesHeavyweightsMapNOTAMore

Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Garba Dance In London After PM Modi's Win

The celebratory dance was performed by a number of people outside the London subway.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 25, 2019 00:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Garba Dance In London After PM Modi's Win

Anand Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter timeline.


London: 

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has taken out a new gem from his "WhatsApp wonder box" a day after the Lok Sabha election results led the BJP and its allies to a thumping victory paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.

Mr Mahindra shared a video of people garba dancing in London apparently after PM Modi's victory. The celebratory dance was performed by a number of people outside the London subway. The video shows a number of people filming the dance to a popular Gujarati track. PM Modi is from Gujarat and was the chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014 before he became the prime minister.

"Loved the uninhibited cultural 'colonisation' in reverse!" Mr Mahindra tweeted.

Mr Mahindra also asked for a YouTube video suggestion from which he could brush up his Garba skills.

Many suggested him videos, while some shared other celebratory videos from different parts of the world after PM Modi's victory.

Watch the video here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party BJP to a thumping victory yesterday by defeating a string of opposition parties.

The BJP and its allies won a whopping 352 seats with the party alone winning 303 seats - a bigger victory than the Lok Sabha polls of 2014.

Anand Mahindra, who often shares a number of delightful posts on Twitter which are widely shared by his nearly 7 million followers, was among industrialists who congratulated the PM, saying that he looked forward to the "effective first 100 days".

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anand MahindraLondonGarba
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

From the Newsroom

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsSuratLive NewsElection Results 2019Election NewsWinning CandidatesWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20Airtel