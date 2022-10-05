Anand Mahindra Shares Video Clip Of New Magnificent Hindu Temple In Dubai

Anand Mahindra shared a short clip on is Twitter

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a clip on his Twitter handle of the Hindu Temple of Dubai which was officially inaugurated on Tuesday.

Located in a neighbourhood referred to as the emirate's 'worship village', the temple blends Indian and Arabic architectural designs. The temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Anand Mahindra, 67, called the temple "Magnificient" and said that he will visit it on his next trip to Dubai. "I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai." Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai… pic.twitter.com/F5IewLo1ns — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2022

A powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people from various faiths, marked the official opening ceremony, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

Priests chanted “Om shanti shanti Om” in a peace salutation and musicians playing the tabla and dhol — Indian drums — greeted people as they entered.

The 'worship village' in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara, and the new Hindu house of worship.

Plans to construct the 70,000-square-foot house of worship were announced in 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the city.

The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.

