Delhi Ballet Dancer Chases Dreams In UK, Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Story

Noted industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter today to shower praises on a young ballet dancer from Delhi who is chasing his dreams in the UK despite a number of challenges and hardships.

Sharing a newspaper clip of the the man's journey, which the Chairman of the Mahindra group got from his friend, he tweeted that he applauds the man's talent.

The newspaper clipping talks about 20-year-old Kamal Singh, who is the son of an e-rickshaw driver in Vikaspuri, and how he crowdfunded his fees for a top ballet school in the UK. His course duration is one year and costs 8000 pounds. There are other additional costs of living and commute.

Mr Singh, who says he didn't even know what ballet was before the age of 17, raised 20,000 pounds from fundraising platform Ketto in just 14 days.

"A friend in the U.K sent me this clipping... A Delhi e-rickshaw driver's son gets entry to the the UK's most prestigious ballet school. In the middle of a global lockdown, we get to see a young man unlock his entire world & his future. I stand and applaud," Anand Mahindra, 65, tweeted of the man's outstanding journey.

Mr Mahindra is known for sharing various stories of talented people on Twitter. His tweet has been liked over 1,200 times in just 30 minutes.

Kamal Singh, the newspaper says, was motivated by the Hindi film on dance "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and also talks about restrictions he faced due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The ballet dancer has left for the UK and will be training at the English National Ballet School for a year, the newspaper says.

He will get the chance to join the English National Ballet Company as a professional dancer after his stint.