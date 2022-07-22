Anand Mahindra's Appeal After 'Incredibly Dangerous' Video

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and often shares posts on various subjects.

While it is always encouraging for creators to see consumers invest trust in their products, it is also essential to exercise caution. This is what Anand Mahindra sums up in his latest tweet which is attached to a video featuring a Mahindra Thar, the off-road SUV manufactured by his company, Mahindra Group. On Friday, Mr Mahindra shared a video that features two SUVs being driven through a river in Goa.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mr Mahindra wrote, "Found this post in my inbox this morning. While I appreciate their faith in the Thar, this looks like an incredibly dangerous manoeuvre. I appeal to Thar owners to exercise restraint."

Twitter users had a range of opinions regarding Mr Mahindra's post. One user said, “Absolutely dangerous... but possible in a heavy 4x4... and a driver with rock steady hands... and of course a cool head to match.”

Agreeing with Anand Mahindra, one user said, "This should be avoided. Sir, your advice is right at the right time (monsoon)."

“Such uprightness is very much in dearth amongst the industrialists. Now it is clear & evident, the reason for Mahindra's corporate growth,” praising Mr Mahindra's transparent tweet as chairman of the Mahindra Group.

“Water wading test in real. Hope they don't claim any warranty issues,” another user commented.

Mahindra Thar has been the best-selling SUV in its class since its launch in 2020. Mahindra and Mahindra has already delivered around 60,000 units in the past two years.