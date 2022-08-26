Anand Mahindra Is Setting A Weekend To-Do List. Here’s Why

Anand Mahindra is the chairman of Mahindra Group

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his interesting social media posts and observations. The chairman of Mahindra Group often shares posts that catch his eye and this week, it is a report by Harvard Business Review.

The report, in question, states that "people who set personal goals during their time off report being happier than those who don't." This involves activities like connecting with friends, pursuing a hobby, or even organising one's home.

Sharing the tweet and agreeing with the report, Mr Mahindra noted that this observation "makes sense". The businessman even went on to add that he would be making a checklist of things he wants to achieve this weekend. And, the focus primarily would be on things that bring happiness, Mr Mahindra said.

He wrote, "Setting goals didn't sound like a weekend activity but actually this makes sense. Ok, I am going to start creating a checklist of things I ought to do this weekend. Things that bring happiness. To me—and to others." For the hashtag, he said “Friday Feeling.”

Several users have agreed with Mr Mahindra and the emphasis on happiness in particular. Replying to the post, a user said, “It's all about happiness, Anand [Mahindra] Ji. Nothing else really matters.”

“Wonderful take. In fact, having a go at goal with a set grammar makes the goals more go-able and satisfying,” another commented.

A person noted, “Checklists can both reduce and exacerbate anxiety.”

This post emphasising happiness comes just days after Anand Mahindra shared a similar tweet on the importance of health and well-being. Quoting the “advice” by the late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Mr Mahindra wrote, “This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It's an advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money.” In the end, he used the hashtag ‘SundayThoughts'.” Attached to the tweet was a screenshot of the investor's thoughts from an old interview.

