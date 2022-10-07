Anand Mahindra Gets His Scorpio-N Days After SUV's Delivery Begins

Anand Mahindra shares a picture of his new Scorpio-N on Twitter.

Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra today received the company's latest SUV Scorpio-N, nearly two weeks after the deliveries of the car began. Sharing a picture of his new car on Twitter, Mr Mahindra asked users to share a good name for it.

"Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome," Mr Mahindra tweeted.

Launching the car in July, the entrepreneur had called it the "Big Daddy Of SUVs". He also shared a clip of the car's launch at a grand event with fireworks and terrific audio.

The Scorpio-N is the third generation of the car that was launched twenty years ago and is still popular in the Indian markets. The company will continue to sell the Scorpio, as it claims the Scorpio-N has not borrowed a single part from its predecessor.

The ex-showroom price of the Scorpio-N starts at Rs 11.99 lakh. The latest offering by the carmaker is available in 5 variants and has seven colour options.

The Scorpio-N is proving to be an extremely popular SUV for Mahindra. When bookings began on July 31, over 25,000 Scorpio-N vehicles were booked within the very first minute. The model also holds the record for the fastest 1 lakh bookings in India. The SUV currently has a four-month waiting period for the first 25,000 SUVs that were booked.