17th Lok Sabha Analysis: Lesser Sittings, Rapid Bills, Historic Suspensions

The 17th Lok Sabha marked its tenure with the lowest number of sittings in a full-term, totalling 274 across five years. A striking feature was the rapid pace of passing legislation, with over a third of Bills approved in less than an hour. Additionally, only 16% of Bills were examined by standing committees. Noteworthy occurrences included the swift passage of contentious Bills, often with minimal debate, and the move to a new Parliament building, accompanied by an unprecedented number of MP suspensions.

The performance and productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha are illuminated by key statistics. The House convened for fewer days compared to past terms, continuing a long-term trend of declining sitting days. There was also a noticeable reduction in the hours dedicated to discussing and passing Bills. Throughout its tenure, 221 Bills were enacted, but frequent interruptions and walkouts resulted in substantial loss of working hours and extended sessions. This term also recorded the highest number of MP suspensions in history. This overview, based on data from the Lok Sabha and PRS Legislative Research, provides insights into the operational dynamics and legislative productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Productivity Trends

The trend of decreasing sittings since the first Lok Sabha (1952-1957) continued, with the 17th Lok Sabha having fewer sittings than all but four previously dissolved Lok Sabhas. The first session commenced in 1952 with an average of 135 sitting days annually, while the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas sat for 66 and 55 days per year, respectively. The UPA I and II eras saw slightly higher numbers. The 17th Lok Sabha held 15 sessions, including those curtailed due to COVID-19 and a special session in September. Despite a productive start in 2019, overall productivity was lower, with some sessions functioning well below the scheduled time.

Decline in Discussion and Legislative Work

There has been a notable decrease in the time spent discussing and passing bills. From 281 total working hours in 2019, with 125 hours dedicated to bills, the working hours dropped to 62 in total and 37 for bills in the 2023 Winter Session. Only four sessions spent substantial time on bill discussions and passing.

Bills Passed: Quantity and Discussion Time

Over its 15 sessions, the 17th Lok Sabha saw a decline in the number of bills introduced and passed. While 35 bills were passed in the 2019 Budget Session, only six were passed in the 2023 Budget Session. Of the 221 bills passed during this term, more than a third had less than an hour of discussion. The percentage of bills referred to standing committees for deeper examination also decreased significantly compared to previous Lok Sabhas.

Significant Legislations

Key legislations passed include the abrogation of Article 370, laws banning triple talaq, amendments to the Citizenship Act, and controversial farm laws that were eventually repealed. Additionally, the Parliament passed bills that impacted the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and reformed the criminal codes, along with the Women's Reservation Bill.

Interruptions, Walkouts, and Suspensions

The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha was not without disruptions. Almost all sessions witnessed significant interruptions and walkouts by the Opposition. The 2023 Budget Session lost the most time to interruptions. To compensate, the Parliament had to extend working hours. A record number of MP suspensions occurred, with the highest being in the 2023 Winter Session. This Lok Sabha had the highest number of suspensions in history, surpassing the previous Lok Sabha and even the 8th Lok Sabha under Congress rule from 1984 to 1989.