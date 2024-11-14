Analysis: Should India Ban Social Media For Under-16s, Like Australia?

Studies have found that unlimited screen time can disrupt sleep patterns.

The Australian government's decision to ban social media for children below 16 through 'world-leading legislation' has renewed the conversation in India about a similar ban. Studies, experiments and research have proved that social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter), are addictive and impact children's social and mental development, and time management and also expose them to risk of cyberbullying.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked social media platforms to enforce the new regulations or face possible fines. "Social media is doing harm to our kids and I'm calling time on it," Albanese told the media. "The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access. The onus won't be on parents or young people. There'll be no penalties for users," he explained.

The pros and cons of social media have long been a matter of heated discussion and the Australian government's move has once again brought it to the fore.

Teenage addiction

Studies have found that unlimited screen time can disrupt sleep patterns, hamper academic performance, and reduce physical activity, contributing to an overall decline in well-being. The excessive use of social media apps tends to make children more sedentary.

Moreover, the addictive nature of social media can negatively impact children's mental health, leading to issues like anxiety, depression, and poor self-esteem, especially as they compare themselves to the idealised portrayals of others.

Since youngsters communicate more through texting and social media, it reduces their ability to communicate in real-time.

"Teens often find themselves drawn into late-night scrolling and are distracted from responsibilities. It's essential to recognise that social media, while connecting us, also creates a pressure that young minds may find overwhelming," says Prerna Kohli, clinical psychologist and founder, MindTribe.in.

Facebook's internal research, which was kept secret for two years before being reported in 2021, had revealed the harmful effect of its Instagram app, especially on teenage girls. It had highlighted Instagram's negative impressions on teenage girls in terms of body image, and the flimsy benchmark of validation based on appearance. As many as 32% of girls surveyed had said they felt bad about their body, and "Instagram made them feel worse". Teens also blamed Insta for the rise in their rate of anxiety and depression.

"Adolescents frequently compare themselves to curated images they encounter online, which can foster feelings of inadequacy. The pursuit of validation through likes and comments can create a reliance on external approval, undermining their confidence and emotional strength," says Rupali Makhijani, a high school counsellor based in the Nilgiris.

The APA (American Psychological Association) also issued a health advisory on social media use among adolescents, which specified that excess or 'problematic social media use' can harm the ability to engage in daily roles and routines among adolescents. The APA advisory also said it presents the risk of more serious psychological harm over time.

"Data indicates that technology use, particularly within one hour of bedtime, and social media use in particular, is associated with sleep disruptions. Insufficient sleep is associated with disruptions to neurological development in adolescent brains, teens' emotional functioning and risk of suicide," said the APA advisory.

Curbing the menace

Australia hasn't blocked the internet or access to information. It has restricted access to platforms like Instagram and Facebook, given their damaging influence on adolescents, including negative body image, social anxiety and digital addiction.

Once developed countries with more internet presence and literacy go through such a social media ban, India can learn and emulate.

"A student I was working with had a clinical diagnosis of depressive disorder and was observed by the parent using a website that allows users to connect anonymously," says Ms Makhijani. "A ban could shift the emphasis towards healthier offline interactions and real-world activities, creating a more balanced environment for young people to thrive."

Restricted use of social media can significantly reduce the probability of cyberbullying, online harassment and body shaming. Children and adolescents can be nudged towards outdoor physical activities.

As for youngsters who have already been exposed to social media, they may resist such restrictions, or rebel or take extreme steps. It could also lead to fissures between parents and children, causing stress and interpersonal mistrust.

"The more sustainable approach is to guide teens on healthy online habits and responsible usage. Encouraging open discussions about risks and setting screen-time boundaries with parental support can be effective," says Dr Kohli.

"Families and schools can work together to help teens build self-esteem and resilience. Instead of banning social media, let's teach kids to scroll wisely-guiding them to balance the benefits without getting lost in the likes," she adds.

Australian PM Albanese himself was sceptical about the ban being fully effective or whether it would fix the problem immediately, pointing to alcohol restrictions that have failed to prevent underage drinking in his country.

The same holds for India. Alcohol bans have often backfired and spurred the sale of illicit liquor, which in turn has led to hundreds of deaths in states where liquor is prohibited. Similarly, tech savvy youngsters could always find a workaround for a social media ban.