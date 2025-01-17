Analysis: India Opens Its Iconic Battlefields For Tourism

Be it the icy war fields of Galwan, Kargil and Siachen or the battles fought in the hot expanse of the Thar desert - tourists can now experience the war zones for themselves.

On January 15, India's Ministry of Defence opened its historical as well as active battlefields and geopolitical zones for visitors as part of its new endeavour 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan'. The initiative will see some of its iconic and inaccessible war zones transform into tourist destinations. The newly inaugurated 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' includes Galwan, and Doklam along with 75 other forward sites that have witnessed some military action in the past. These battle sites have been shortlisted by the Indian Army for "battlefield tourism" in association with the Ministry of Tourism. This would give a major boost to tourism, create awareness about the military's history and instil patriotism.

Once remote, now accessible

Visitors can make all travel-related arrangements including applying for permits on the 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' website and app. The app offers a comprehensive guide to tourists, which includes historical insights, battle accounts, stories of bravery, and applications for permissions.

For tourists, this marks the beginning of a new frontier in tourism, which was earlier restricted to the foot-thumping ceremony by BSF soldiers at the Attari border.

There are opportunities to hear and witness the tales of valour and sacrifice that have occurred in our living memory amidst the world's most stunning as well as treacherous landscapes. Tourism of forward areas has always been a wanted thing by people who are not in uniform. The tourists can now see for themselves the site (albeit, from a distance) of the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020 leading to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and several Chinese fighters.

The cause of the conflict was Chinese forces objecting to Indian road construction in the part patrolled by Indian troops.

Earlier in June 2017, there was a two-month standoff in Doklam, between India and China, when the latter began construction of a road here and Indian troops entered to stop the construction.

The Siachen Glacier, the world's highest and coldest battlefield, and Kargil in Kashmir, the site of a 1999 conflict with Pakistan, hold great historical and geopolitical significance for India. These too have been opened up for tourists. Tourists can travel the area from the Siachen Base Camp (12,000 ft) up to 15,000 ft, getting a closer look at the difficult topography in which our soldiers operate in extreme conditions.

Enhanced infrastructure

Boosting up of border infrastructure in recent years has made this journey possible. Full credit to the government of India for taking up and spearheading efforts to develop infrastructure and promote adventure tourism in border regions.

Overcoming the earlier mindset and constraints of not developing the LAC (Line of Actual Control) along the India-China border, the Indian government has majorly expanded and improved the infrastructure networks of the LAC in the last 10 years. The road network has immensely improved in the region.

Since Galwan, more bridges and tunnels have been constructed to improve the LAC infrastructure. Plans are there to significantly increase rail infrastructure as well.

Some of the other battle sites include those along India's borders with China and Pakistan which have had a history of wars after independence - the 1962 war with China and the 1967 war, at Nathu La in Sikkim, Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh etc. On the western frontier, the Battle of Longewala was one of the first big conflicts during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, fought at the Indian border post of Longewala in the Thar desert.

"So far, Indian citizens were not being actively encouraged for security reasons. Now, they will get an opportunity to interact with soldiers deployed in the borders and learn firsthand about their rigours on the borders and their sacrifices," says Lt Gen Satish Dua, former chief of Integrated Defence Staff.

The altering of combat zones, mostly in border areas, into tourism centres has also given a boost to the local economy. It has helped stop migration and attracted local communities to undertake small/medium businesses.

Tourism and associated activities in the Longewala border are a case in point. The Centre along with the Rajasthan government has developed and curated the Longewala border and its associated history - the Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, and Longewala war memorial along with the picturesque villages within the vast desert landscape - have become major tourist attractions in the area.

Now, with new destinations in the Himalayan hills, the local population in the far-flung mountainous areas also won't feel alienated and will have touch with the national mainstream. Unique products from these areas can be found in the main market.

"In several places, camps may have to be established and wherever possible, homestays may spring up. Enhanced infrastructure in border areas will always be an asset for soldiers and citizens alike," says Lt General Dua.

"An unintended advantage will be the enhanced presence of citizens in border areas, which is always a positive dynamic in sparsely populated areas. It may be appreciated that the Kargil intrusion was first reported by graziers," he added.

Previously, in 2023, the central government had launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', for the comprehensive development of select villages in 46 blocks adjoining the northern border in 19 districts in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh. Through these various endeavours, the tourism potential, and promotion of local, cultural, and traditional knowledge and heritage of the border areas can surely be leveraged.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)