Analysis: Can Taslima Nasreen Finally Return To Her Second Home? Kolkata Visit Revives Debate

I can never forget November 22, 2007. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Kolkata witnessed large protests led by sections of fundamentalist Muslim groups, demanding the arrest of Taslima Nasreen. Their allegation: her writings had hurt Muslim sentiments.

Taslima Nasreen repeatedly maintained that she had never targeted any particular religion. Her opposition, she insisted, was to the politicisation of religion. According to her, that could never be the foundation of a truly secular society. "Secularism loses its very meaning when it divides people instead of uniting them."

One of the books that became the centre of this controversy was Dwikhandito (Split into Two). The controversy surrounding her writings continued to intensify, and eventually, with tears in her eyes, Taslima Nasreen was forced to leave Kolkata.

By profession, Taslima Nasreen was a doctor in Dhaka and enjoyed immense respect in the city's civil society. Alongside her medical career, she emerged as one of the most influential Bengali writers of her generation. Through her literary works, she also earned remarkable popularity in Kolkata. Bengal's literary fraternity embraced her, honouring her as a distinguished writer. The Ananda Bazar Patrika group published many of her writings, and she received the prestigious Ananda Puraskar, along with several other literary awards and recognitions.

Taslima Nasreen has often said that she was compelled to leave Dhaka because fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh made it impossible for her to continue living there. Much of the controversy centred around her novel Lajja (Shame), which was eventually banned. In that book, she vividly documented the persecution and atrocities faced by the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh.

When Taslima Nasreen left Bangladesh and came to Kolkata, she intended to spend the rest of her life in the city. She always believed that if Dhaka was her first home, Kolkata had to be second because of its deep connection with the Bengali language, literature, culture, and the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. Bengali culture, food, literature, and intellectual life were integral to her identity.

However, Kolkata did not become the permanent refuge she had hoped for.

Instead, she was forced to leave once again. She was placed under virtual house arrest in Delhi under strict security supervision by intelligence agencies. The Government of India had granted her a residential permit, under which she lived in Kolkata between 2004 and 2007. After being compelled to leave Kolkata, she was shifted to Delhi and remained under virtual confinement there.

She was initially accommodated in the diplomatic zones of Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar, under stringent security arrangements. But Taslima longed to remain connected with Bengali society. She wanted to interact with fellow Bengalis, participate in cultural programmes, attend literary discussions, poetry readings, musical evenings, feminist symposiums, and immerse herself in the cultural environment she cherished. Living under heavy police protection in Vasant Kunj made all of that nearly impossible.

I personally witnessed how Pranab Mukherjee regularly enquired whether she was comfortable and if she faced any difficulties. Knowing that Taslima loved fish, he often tried to ensure that fresh fish from the markets of Chittaranjan Park reached her. These were thoughtful gestures, but they could never replace her longing to be among Bengali people and culture.

Eventually, she received permission to shift. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, with Rajnath Singh serving as Union Home Minister (and later Defence Minister), several senior leaders in the Central Government displayed sympathy towards her situation. She was finally able to rent a house in Chittaranjan Park, where she continues to live till today.

The apartment is situated in a quiet, peaceful locality beside a park. I have personally visited her home. It is filled with books, reflecting her lifelong devotion to literature. Equally inseparable from her life are her beloved cats. Caring for them, feeding them, nursing them through illness, and showering them with affection occupies a special place in her daily life. Her compassion for animals-especially cats-is extraordinary and cannot be fully understood without seeing it firsthand.

Taslima Nasreen is also an exceptionally warm host. She enjoys cooking and is an excellent cook herself. Over the years, countless people from Delhi's literary and cultural circles have visited her home to share meals, exchange ideas, recite poetry, and discuss literature. Her residence has long served as a meeting place for writers, artists, intellectuals, and friends.

She has remained closely associated with Bengali cultural organisations in Delhi. She has participated in programmes organised by the Bengal Association at Muktadhara Auditorium, where literary discussions, poetry readings, and cultural performances are regularly held. Whether it was the South Delhi Kali Bari Book Fair or other Bengali literary festivals, Taslima Nasreen was always one of the most recognisable faces. She loved meeting people and engaging in meaningful conversations. Although she was never particularly active on social media, she preferred genuine, face-to-face interactions with readers and admirers.

Despite having Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India, Taslima Nasreen was never permitted to return to Kolkata. The CPI(M) government was widely accused of preventing her return because of concerns over its Muslim vote bank.

After Mamata Banerjee came to power, many wondered whether she would invite Taslima Nasreen back to Kolkata, even for a brief visit. Yet, throughout her 15-year tenure, no such invitation was extended.

That situation is now set to change. On August 1, Taslima Nasreen is scheduled to return to Kolkata to attend a literary festival at Rabindra Sadan. This will be her first public appearance in the city since she was forced to leave following the massive protests of 2007.

The programme has been organised jointly by Secular Mission, Paschim Banger Pokkhe, and the Human Rights Bangla Book Fair Forum (HRBFF). Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is expected to attend the event. The programme will include recitations of Taslima Nasreen's poetry, musical performances based on her literary works, and discussions on her immense contribution to literature and the cause of freedom of expression.

Mohit Roy, the head of Paschim Banger Pokkhe, has stated that Taslima Nasreen was forced to leave Kolkata because the Left Front government had yielded to pressure from fundamentalist groups. He pointed out that there had never been any legal restriction preventing her from visiting West Bengal. According to him, previous governments simply failed to facilitate her return because they gave in to such pressures.

Supporters of the present BJP-led establishment believe that a distinguished writer like Taslima Nasreen should never have been kept away in this manner. The immediate question, however, is whether this will remain only a short visit for a literary programme or whether, after nearly two decades, she might finally be able to return and settle permanently in Kolkata.

Government sources suggest that the possibility cannot be ruled out. Many officials believe that the West Bengal government may consider facilitating such a move in the future, although much will depend on the outcome of this first visit and the overall public response.

A particularly significant role in facilitating Taslima Nasreen's return has reportedly been played by BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya. On March 17, 2025, he raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that an exiled writer should not continue to be denied the freedom to choose where she wishes to live. He maintained that no government has the moral right to keep her away from the city she considers her second home.

Some Congress leaders reportedly opposed his intervention, making the debate politically significant. Nevertheless, several individuals continue to work towards ensuring that Taslima Nasreen can eventually return to Kolkata permanently.

The Communist parties, however, have not welcomed the initiative enthusiastically, and there has been no formal response from the Trinamool Congress either.

At the same time, it is important to remember that in 2007, veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta had also raised the issue of Taslima Nasreen in the Rajya Sabha and adopted a notably sympathetic position regarding her situation.

The regional situation also adds another layer of complexity. Bangladesh is currently passing through a period of considerable political instability, with Jamaat playing an increasingly prominent role. How developments there might influence reactions to Taslima Nasreen's return to Kolkata also remains an open question.

Even so, the present initiative, supported by Suvendu Adhikari and those advocating her return, is being viewed by many as a significant and welcome step towards restoring to Taslima Nasreen the freedom to live in the city she has long considered her second home.