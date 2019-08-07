'An Exceptional Talent': Manmohan Singh Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Manmohan Singh had earlier visited Sushma Swaraj's residence and paid his last respects.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday expressed shock at the demise of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a great parliamentarian and exceptionally-talented Union minister.

"I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," Mr Singh said in his condolence message.

The former prime minister said Ms Swaraj was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party lines.

"She was a great Parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government. In her death our country has lost a respected and dedicated leader," he said.

Mr Singh had earlier visited Ms Swaraj's residence and paid his last respects.

Ms Swaraj died on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

