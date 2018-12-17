Indian Air Force Flies First Military Aircraft With Bio-Jet Fuel

An-32 military transport aircraft: The project is a combined effort of IAF, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Directorate General Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum.

All India | | Updated: December 17, 2018 22:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Air Force Flies First Military Aircraft With Bio-Jet Fuel

IAF intends to fly the An-32 transport aircraft using bio-jet fuel at the 2019 Republic Day flypast


Chandigarh: 

In a first, experimental test pilots and test engineer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew an An-32 military transport aircraft using blended bio-jet fuel.

The sortie was flown at Chandigarh on Monday morning.

The project is a combined effort of IAF, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Directorate General Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum.

7neg38a

Experimental test pilots and test engineer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew an An-32 military transport aircraft using blended bio-jet fuel

"The IAF carried out extensive engine tests on the ground. This is now followed by flight trials using 10 per cent bio-jet blended ATF. This fuel is made from Jatropha oil sourced from Chattisgarh Biodiesel Development Authority (CBDA) and then processed at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun," the IAF said in a statement.

IAF intends to fly the An-32 transport aircraft using bio-jet fuel on 26 January 26, 2019 at the Republic Day flypast.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian Air Force IAFIndian Air Force AN-32 aircraftAn-32 Aircraft

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sajjan KumarLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusIND vs AUSUpcoming Sedans

................................ Advertisement ................................