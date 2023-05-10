Watch: Samajwadi MLA Thrashes BJP Leader's Husband In Police Station

Rakesh Pratap Singh attacked a BJP leader's husband.

A police station in Uttar Pradesh played host to a brazen beatdown of a BJP leader's husband on Wednesday, with policemen struggling to overpower his attackers, including an MLA of the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party legislator Rakesh Pratap Singh assaulted Deepak Singh, the husband of Rashmi Singh, a BJP municipal election candidate, inside the Gauriganj Kotwali police station in Amethi district, a video recorded by a witness showed.

The incident took place in front of dozens of policemen who struggled to keep Rakesh Pratap Singh and his supporters off Deepak Singh.

According to the Samajwadi Party leader, Deepak Singh arrived at the police station and verbally abused him while he was sitting on a protest there. This made him lose his temper, he said.

Rakesh Pratap Singh said he had been on protest because Deepak Singh and his supporters had assaulted some of his supporters, but the police had not taken any action.

In the midst of the protest, Deepak Singh arrived at the Gauriganj Kotwali police station and was heard loudly abusing the Samajwadi Party legislator and his supporters.

A senior police officer said the situation suddenly got out of hand and the police had little time to react when the two political opponents came face-to-face out of the blue.

The issue has now been resolved, and legal action will be taken against both individuals, with cases registered against them, he said.