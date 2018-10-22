Amritsar Train Accident Reminds Of Jallianwala Massacre, Says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena in its article slammed the BJP government for the accident. (File)

In a strongly-worded article in its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena on Monday compared the Amritsar train accident with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying to "die like insects" has become people's destiny.

A train ploughed through a crowd watching Ravan effigy burn from the tracks on Dussehra in Amritsar, killing 62 people.

"An incident that reminds of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Punjab recently. Jallianwala Bagh incident took place during the British rule. However, the Amritsar tragedy has taken place in independent India. Even after getting freedom long ago, it has become people's destiny to die like insects," read an article in Saamna.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Amritsar on 13 April, 1919, during British rule, when a congregation of people protesting the arrest of two leaders was fired upon by British soldiers. Hundreds of Indian protestors died in the indiscriminate firing.

The Shiv Sena in its article also slammed the BJP government for the accident.

"Hundreds of people die in train accidents. Every time such incidents happen, a railways minister quits and is replaced by another. It has become a tradition. Earlier, Suresh Prabhu went and Piyush Goyal was chosen as his replacement... Railways always had a separate budget, but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government removed that too," the article read.

A blame-game has started after the accident. The SAD has demanded dismissal of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu whose wife was the chief guest at the event. Mr Sidhu has blamed the railways for the accident, saying why was a "clean chit" given to the driver of the train.

The Minister Of State For Railways Manoj Sinha emphatically said the railways was not at fault for the accident.

The Punjab government has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident.

