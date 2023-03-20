Khalistani Leader's Uncle, Driver Surrender As Search Op Enters Day 3

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harijit Singh was driving a Mercedes when the police were chasing the Khalistani leader and his aides on Saturday. Harijit Singh said he and Amritpal split during the 15-16 km cop chase.

Four of Amritpal Singh's top aides, arrested and flown to Dibrugarh in upper Assam, have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

So far, the police have arrested 112 associates of Amritpal Singh -- 34 of them on Sunday. Several members of his 'Waris Punjab De' group have been detained for questioning. Among those arrested was Daljeet Singh Kalsi, the man who handles Amritpal Singh's finances.

The external affairs ministry summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott late Sunday evening after videos on social media showed a Khalistani sympathiser pulling down the national flag outside the Indian High Commission in London.

The police have launched a massive operation to catch Amritpal who was last seen speeding away on a motorcycle in Jalandhar Saturday evening, sources said. The cops seized his car in which several dozens of live cartridges were found.

Curbs on mobile internet and SMS services have been extended in Punjab. Neighbouring Haryana also remains on high alert.

Amid the crackdown in India, Khalistani sympathisers hit the streets in the United Kingdom in protest. Videos on social media showed protesters climbing the Indian High Commission building in London and taking down the national flag.

Intelligence reports suggest that Amritpal Singh was using drug rehab centres and a gurdwara to stockpile weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide attacks.

During the ongoing crackdown, several arms and ammunition meant for the so-called Anandpur Khalsa Front (AKF), a creation of Amritpal Singh, were seized.