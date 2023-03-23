Cops In Pursuit, Amritpal Singh Hitched Auto Ride, Robbed Bike At Gunpoint

More than 120 people, including Amritpal Singh's uncle, have been arrested since Saturday.

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh changed five vehicles in 12 hours to escape arrest, the police said today, as the hunt for him across Punjab entered Day 6.

The Punjab Police launched a massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh on Saturday, just weeks after his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides.

On the day of the crackdown, the self-styled preacher was seen inside a Mercedes SUV before jumping into a Maruti Breeza in Jalandhar's Shahkot area. He apparently changed his clothes in the car, as CCTV footage accessed by NDTV shows him in a shirt instead of robes.

Another changeover took at Nangal Ambiyan where Amritpal Singh got on a Bajaj Platina motorcycle with one of his aides, identified as Pappal Preet. When the bike ran out of fuel, he got on a diesel-run three-wheeler in Darapur along with the bike and his associate.

Later, in a scene straight out of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto, Amritpal Singh and Pappal Preet stole a motorcycle at gunpoint. CCTV footage from 6:46 pm on 18 March shows the two men fleeing on the stolen bike in Ludhiana's Sheikhupur.

The police have recovered the Mercedes SUV, the Maruti Breeza and the Bajaj Platina that the Khalistani leader used during his getaway.

More than 120 people, including Amritpal Singh's uncle, have been arrested since Saturday. Several members of his outfit "Waris Punjab De" have also been arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and detained in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail.