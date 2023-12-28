Amrit Bharat Express: 5 Facts On New Superfast Passenger Train

New Delhi:
Amrit Bharat Express will have a "push-pull" technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Amrit Bharat Express train from Ayodhya on December 30.
The Amrit Bharat Express is the new category of superfast passenger trains that will have a "push-pull" technology.
The push-pull technology makes train operation much safer and refers to a configuration where a train can be operated from either end, eliminating the need for the locomotive to be turned around at the end of a journey.
The Amrit Bharat Express trains will have non air-conditioned coaches.
These trains will provide improved facilities for rail passengers like attractive designed seats, better luggage racks, and mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders.
The Amrit Bharat Express train will also have LED lights, CCTVs, public information system, among other facilities.