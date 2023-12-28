Amrit Bharat Express: 5 Facts On New Superfast Passenger Train

The Amrit Bharat Express is the new category of superfast passenger trains that will have a "push-pull" technology.

The push-pull technology makes train operation much safer and refers to a configuration where a train can be operated from either end, eliminating the need for the locomotive to be turned around at the end of a journey.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains will have non air-conditioned coaches.

These trains will provide improved facilities for rail passengers like attractive designed seats, better luggage racks, and mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders.