Amravati Murder: Police Chief Tried To Hide It As Robbery, Alleges MP Navneet Rana

Navneet Rana also said that she wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah about the case.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana today accused the city commissioner of suppressing the murder of a chemist whose throat was slit last month over supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Mohammad.

Ms Rana alleged that the city's police commissioner Aarti Singh tried to pass the murder off as a robbery. "After 12 days she's giving clarification on the incident... She first said that it was a robbery and tried to suppress the case. Enquiry must also be done against Amravati Commissioner of Police," Navneet Rana said today.

Umesh Kolhe, 54, was attacked and killed by two men on a motorcycle on his way back from work on June 21 in Maharashtra's Amravati city. The murder occurred a week before a similar killing in Udaipur.

The Independent Member of Parliament also said that she wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah about the case, after which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took action.

An NIA team visited Amravati today for a probe. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe has been handed over to the central probe agency.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana had been arrested by Maharashtra Police in April following their announcement that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'. The couple had later dropped the plan, citing a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city the next day.