India's Expulsion Of Rohingya Disrespect Of International Laws: Amnesty

Amnesty India issued a statement saying it regretted India's decision to repatriate the asylum-seekers to Myanmar, where they face persecution.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 05:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India's Expulsion Of Rohingya Disrespect Of International Laws: Amnesty

The Rohingya, originally from Rakhine state, are fleeing persecution in Myanmar. (AFP)


New Delhi: 

Amnesty India said on Monday that the Indian government's expulsion of Rohingya asylum-seekers to Myanmar shows a disdain for international laws.

On January 4, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said a family of Rohingya asylum-seekers from Rakhine state was sent back to Myanmar after being detained in Assam, where they had been serving a prison term since 2013 for entering India illegally.

Amnesty India issued a statement saying it regretted India's decision to repatriate the asylum-seekers to Myanmar, where they face persecution.

"The fact that the government ignored the UNHCR''s requests for access to the family, who were registered as asylum-seekers, is deeply concerning. The government's actions indicate blatant disregard for the international refugee protection mechanism and the mandate of the UN Refugee Agency," Abhirr VP, senior campaigner for Amnesty India, said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RohingyaRohingya refugeesRohingya crisis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVCES 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMi A2

................................ Advertisement ................................