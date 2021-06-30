Amitabh Kant's Tenure As NITI Aayog CEO Extended For A Year

In 2019, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was given two years' extension in the post (File)

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has been given one-year extension till June 2022, according to an order by the Department of Personnel and Training issued Tuesday.

The 1980-batch IAS officer was a key driver of the "Make in India", Start-up India, "Incredible India" and "God's Own Country" initiatives.

In 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the extension of tenure of Amitabh Kant as CEO, NITI Aayog for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019 up to June 30, 2021.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)