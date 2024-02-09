Amitabh Bachchan Visits Ayodhya, Seeks Blessings At Ram Temple

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Amitabh Bachchan was in Ayodhya last month for consecration ceremony at Ram temple

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram temple and offered prayers on Friday, weeks after attending its grand inauguration with son Abhishek Bachchan.

On January 22, Amitabh Bachchan and several other film stars were present during the consecration of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/QudAMKcxuu — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

The 81-year-old actor, say reports, will also inaugurate a new showroom for a jewellery brand he endorses.

Amitabh Bachchan Attended Ayodhya's Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Over 7,000 distinguished guests attended the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) at the Ram Mandir on January 22.

After the ceremony, PM Modi also greeted the guests, including the Bachchans.

In a post later, Amitabh Bachchan called it "a day filled with the relevance of divine spirit" and shared pictures of the temple and the new Ram Lalla idol.

T 4899 - बोल सिया पति रामचंद्र की जय 🚩 pic.twitter.com/6S8rhQD8Uk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2024

"A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram's birth. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. (sic)" he wrote in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan Has Bought A Land In Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a plot in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya.

According to reports, it is a 10,000 sqft plot and is about 15 minutes away from the Ram temple.

Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has not disclosed the size and the value of the plot.