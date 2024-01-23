'What We Saw In Ayodhya...': PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Ram Temple Event

PM Modi took part in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video on the landmark opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday and said it "will be etched in our memories for years to come".

In the three-minute video, the Prime Minister can be seen walking into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

The video also showed PM Modi taking part in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed temple and taking blessings from the new Ram Lalla idol.

"What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come," PM Modi captioned the video on X.

In the clip, Sadhvi Ritambhara, a prominent leader of the Ram temple movement, was seen crying during the 'pran pratishtha' rituals.

"Our Ram has arrived after centuries of anticipation," PM Modi can be heard saying in the clip as he addressed over 7,000 dignitaries at the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

"Our Ram has arrived after centuries of anticipation," PM Modi can be heard saying in the clip as he addressed over 7,000 dignitaries at the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi can also be seen showering flower petals on the workers who were involved in the construction of the Ayodhya temple.

Earlier on Monday, he said that "January 22, 2024, is not just a date on the calendar but it marks the beginning of a new era".

"Our Ram Lalla will no longer reside in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will now reside in this divine temple," he told the gathering.

He said it was not just the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, but also the consecration of "unwavering faith in Indian culture" in the form of Lord Ram.

Glimpses from a very special day in Ayodhya! pic.twitter.com/EYLYnThyos — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

"From today, from this sacred moment, we must lay the foundation for the next thousand years of Bharat," he said during the half-hour address.