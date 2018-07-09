"Proud Of You": Amitabh Bachchan Showers Praises On Gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar, who had acquired the fourth spot in the vault event of the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 14.150 to secure the top position in Gymnastics World Challenge Cup.

All India | | Updated: July 09, 2018 11:45 IST
Dipa Karmakar has also been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the Asian Games.

New Delhi: 

Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Gymnast Dipa Karmakar after her stellar performance at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey.

The 'Paa' actor, proud of Dipa Karmakar's achievement, tweeted, "T 2861 - CONGRATULATIONS to @DipaKarmakar .. she has won Gold in the World Championships for gymnastics on the Vault  .. you proved to the World that what was wrongly denied to you in the Olympics, you won it here .. !! Proud of you .. we are proud Indians because of you ! ????"

The gymnast, who was out of action  due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, made up for the gap by winning a gold at the event.

The 24-year-old tweeted back to Amitabh Bachchan and thanked him for the praise.

Apart from Mr Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also took to the micro-blogging website to congratulate the gymnast.

Her name has been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the Asian Games which will begin from August 18.

