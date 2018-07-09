'Proud Of You': Amitabh Bachchan Showers Praises On Gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar has also been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the Asian Games.

Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Gymnast Dipa Karmakar after her stellar performance at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey.

The 'Paa' actor, proud of Dipa Karmakar's achievement, tweeted, "T 2861 - CONGRATULATIONS to @DipaKarmakar .. she has won Gold in the World Championships for gymnastics on the Vault .. you proved to the World that what was wrongly denied to you in the Olympics, you won it here .. !! Proud of you .. we are proud Indians because of you ! ????"

T 2861 - CONGRATULATIONS to @DipaKarmakar .. she has won Gold in the World Championships for gymnastics on the Vault .. you proved to the World that what was wrongly denied to you in the Olympics, you won it here .. !! Proud of you .. we are proud Indians because of you ! pic.twitter.com/BUgmXl8Not - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 8, 2018

The gymnast, who was out of action due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, made up for the gap by winning a gold at the event.

The 24-year-old tweeted back to Amitabh Bachchan and thanked him for the praise.

Apart from Mr Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also took to the micro-blogging website to congratulate the gymnast.

India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2018

#Tripura's daughter, #DipaKarmakar does #India proud yet again!



Congratulations to @DipaKarmakar on winning the Gold Medal in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, #Turkey.



You are an inspiration for millions across the world! @Ra_THORe#KheloIndiapic.twitter.com/KUblTvwZWa- Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 8, 2018

Dipa Karmakar, who had acquired the fourth spot in the vault event of the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 14.150 to secure the top position in the tournament.

Her name has been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the Asian Games which will begin from August 18.