Amit Shah To Visit Tripura Today, Meet BJP Workers As 2019 Polls Near

Amit Shah will address a conference-cum-mass gathering of 42,000 panna pramukh in Agartala.

BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Tripura on Saturday to address a conference of party functionaries in Agartala.

Mr Shah will address a conference-cum-mass gathering of 42,000 panna pramukh in Agartala.

The panna pramukh or page in-charge is the first point of contact for most voters in a BJP machinery. The party assigns a page of the electoral roll each to a panna pramukh, who then maintains regular contacts with the voters who have found a mention in that sheet.

Such grass-root party workers are known to have played crucial roles before Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

Mr Shah will also meet BJP's core groups and Tripura cabinet minister on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mr Shah will reach Dadra and Nagar Haveli where he will inaugurate a BJP office in Silvassa. He will also visit Latur and Nanded in Maharashtra during his trip.