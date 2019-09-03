Amit Shah To Visit His Family In Gujarat Tomorrow, Sources Say

Amit Shah was in Gujarat on August 29 to take part in a host of events

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat on Wednesday, party sources said on Tuesday.

Mr Shah, who will be in his home state for a second time in a week, would spend the day with his family members, they said.

The home minister would land at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday night and is expected to stay at his residence on Wednesday as no engagements have been lined up for the day, said a BJP leader.

Though he is on a personal visit, it is expected that the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar would meet party leaders and government functionaries at his residence to discuss various issues, the sources said.

These issues include the ensuing by-elections on seven Assembly seats in Gujarat and state BJP's preparations for the ''Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan'', aimed at spreading public awareness about scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Amit Shah was in Gujarat on August 29 to take part in a host of events, including a convocation ceremony.

On September 1, he visited the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects.

