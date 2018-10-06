Amit Shah To Start BJP's Mass Contact Campaign In Madhya Pradesh Today

Amit Shah will also interact with party functionaries at Indore and Ujjain divisions. (File)

With an eye on assembly polls due later this year BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in Indore today to formally launch the party's mass contact campaign in the curcial Malwa-Nimad region of Madhya Pradesh to woo voters especially traders, tribals and farmers.

Amit Shah will launch the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' from historic Rajwada area and walk for nearly 15 minutes up to Krishnapura Chhatri area to appeal people in the dense commercial area to vote for the BJP, a party spokesman said.

From Indore, Mr Shah will go to tribal Jhabua district to address 'Adivasi Sammelan' and later visit Jaora in Ratlam district for addressing farmers, he said.

Mr Shah will also interact with party functionaries at Indore and Ujjain divisions to charge them ahead of crucial assembly polls, the spokesman said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state party president Rakesh Singh will accompany Mr Shah during all these programmes, the spokesman added.