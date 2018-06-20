Amit Shah To Meet "Social Media Warriors" Of BJP In Delhi Amit Shah will interact with around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media at the NDMC convention centre, said a Delhi BJP leader.

Share EMAIL PRINT The members of core group met yesterday to discuss preparations for the visit (File) New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah will interact with "social media warriors" of the Delhi unit of the party. He will also hold meetings of its core group and SC Morcha on Thursday, party sources said.



Amit Shah will interact with around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media at the NDMC convention centre, said a Delhi BJP leader.



"Besides organisational issues, the stock taking of coming general elections will also take place during the meetings," he said.



The interaction with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating "perception" that is important in politics, he said.



The members of core group met yesterday to discuss preparations for the visit of party chief to the Delhi BJP office and meetings to be attended by him.



BJP chief Amit Shah will interact with "social media warriors" of the Delhi unit of the party. He will also hold meetings of its core group and SC Morcha on Thursday, party sources said.Amit Shah will interact with around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media at the NDMC convention centre, said a Delhi BJP leader."Besides organisational issues, the stock taking of coming general elections will also take place during the meetings," he said. The interaction with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating "perception" that is important in politics, he said.The members of core group met yesterday to discuss preparations for the visit of party chief to the Delhi BJP office and meetings to be attended by him. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter