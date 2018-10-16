Amit Shah To Launch BJP's Poll Campaign In Mizoram Tomorrow

Amit Shah will address statewide booth level workers meet in Aizawl. (File)

BJP president Amit Shah will on Wednesday, kick off the party's campaign for the November 28 assembly elections in Mizoram. He will address statewide booth level workers meet at R. Dengthuama Indoor Stadium in Aizawl.

Mr Shah will also induct Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma, a ruling Congress legislator who resigned from the state assembly Tuesday, in the meeting, in the presence of BJP election in charge of Mizoram Himanta Biswas, Nagaland deputy chief minister Y. Patton and other leaders on Wednesday. He will also inaugurate the BJP office in Aizawl before the meeting

Mizoram is slated to go to polls on November 28. It is the only state in the entire North-East where Congress is in power at present. BJP leaders have been asserting that they would make all efforts to remove it from the power.