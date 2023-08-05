Amit Shah To Hold Crucial Meeting On Left-Wing Extremism In Odisha Today

Amit Shah's visit to Odisha comes amid BJD extending support over Delhi services ordinance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Left-wing extremism in Odisha today. He will also launch a national highway project and attend a disaster management meeting at the state secretariat.

The Home Minister reached Bhubaneswar late on Friday night, and was received at the airport by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, among others.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also expected to attend the two back-to-back meetings at the state secretariat.

Amit Shah's visit to the state comes amid the BJD extending its support to the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance in a boost to the treasury benches, especially in Rajya Sabha, and also backing the BJP-led NDA government against the no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties in Parliament.

The Home Minister will also visit the BJP's state office this afternoon, and hold a closed-door meeting with party leaders.

His last visit to the state on June 17 was cancelled in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy' hitting Gujarat.



