Amit Shah To Attend Bhupendra Patel's Swearing-In Ceremony In Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat tomorrow, said sources Sunday.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in Gandhinagar on Monday," said the sources.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat invited Bhupendra Patel to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2:20 pm on Monday.

"The newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership at the Raj Bhavan. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021, at 2:20 pm," tweeted the Governor.

Mr Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan earlier in the day to stake a claim to the top post in the state.

Vijay Rupani, who stepped down as the chief minister of Gujarat Saturday accompanied Bhupendra Patel along with a delegation of BJP leaders to Raj Bhavan.

Mr Patel was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party after a meeting Sunday.

A protege of former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Bhupendra Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, which was previously held by her.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections next year, BJP went with Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar face for the Chief Minister.

In Gujarat, the Patidars are a dominant community with a sizeable control over the electoral votes. The community also dominates the political economy with a stronghold over education, realty and cooperative sectors.

Vijay Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as an MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.