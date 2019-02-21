Amit Shah To Address BJP Booth-Level Workers In Jammu On Sunday

Arrangements for Amit Shah's address have been finalised, a BJP spokesperson said

BJP president Amit Shah will be in Jammu this Sunday to address a convention of the party's booth-level workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a party spokesperson said.

All arrangements for the "Panna Pramukh Sammelan" have been finalised at a meeting chaired by general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul at the party headquarters here, the spokesperson said.

He said Ashok Kaul discussed the details of the event, being addressed by Amit Shah in Jammu on February 24, with the party leaders allotted with the responsibility to oversee various arrangements.

Mr Kaul said the gathering would also pay homage to the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

"Shah will be specifically talking to the "Panna Pramukhs" (booth-level workers) about party programmes and the upcoming general elections. All other party leaders also need to be ready to take the opportunity to learn important skills from the vast organisational expertise of the national president," Mr Kaul said while addressing the meeting.