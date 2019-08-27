Amit Shah Shifts To Ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Bungalow

The house-warming ceremony of Amit Shah's new home took place on August 15.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved into former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi. He was earlier staying at a bungalow in Akbar Road.

The Home Minister was allotted Vajpayee's bungalow after the BJP came back into power for a second successive term.

The Krishna Menon Marg bungalow was lying vacant after the former prime minister's death last year. The house-warming ceremony took place on August 15.

Last week, all former MPs were asked to vacate their government accommodations -- mostly the heritage bungalows in the posh Lutyen's zone. With overstaying being the norm, the government took a hard line and gave the MPs a deadline of seven days to vacate the homes. Their power and water supply was cut within three days.

According to rules, MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of dissolution of the Lok Sabha. The 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25 and all the bungalows should have been vacated by June 25.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.