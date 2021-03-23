Watch: Amit Shah's 'Sweet Little Friend' Greets Him With Namaste In West Bengal

"Met a sweet little friend in Medinipur, West Bengal," Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shared an adorable moment with a young boy in Medinipur during his roadshow here.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Shah posted a video of a boy who greeted him with "namaste" and chanted "Jai Shree Ram", following which the Home Minister patted him on the cheek.

"Met a sweet little friend in Medinipur, West Bengal," he tweeted.

Met a sweet little friend in Medinipur, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/mC3E8Wf6Ov — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2021

Mr Shah held a roadshow here earlier today to boost the prospects of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

Thousands of people participated in the roadshow carrying BJP flags and wearing caps and "gamcha" with BJP symbol.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans were also raised by the participants.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.