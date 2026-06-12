Amit Shah Reviews Amarnath Yatra Security, Orders Tech-Driven Protection For Pilgrims

With less than a month remaining before the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting in the national capital and directed security agencies to establish an "impregnable" multi-layered security grid along the pilgrimage route.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be held from July 3 to August 28 this year. The review meeting brought together top security and administrative officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Army, intelligence agencies, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Union Territory administration.

Emphasising the Centre's commitment to ensuring a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience, Shah said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was fully focused on providing robust security arrangements while facilitating smooth movement and services for devotees.

According to officials, the home minister instructed all security agencies to work in close coordination and deploy a comprehensive security framework covering every stage of the pilgrimage. He stressed that conventional security measures should be reinforced with modern technology, including drones, CCTV networks, advanced surveillance systems and real-time monitoring tools.

Shah directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPFs and other agencies to establish a multi-tier security grid along the Yatra routes to address potential threats and ensure the uninterrupted movement of pilgrims.

In a significant directive, the home minister asked senior officers from various CAPFs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to remain stationed at camp sites throughout the Yatra period. Their presence, he said, would help ensure constant supervision of arrangements and enable prompt responses to any emerging situation.

Beyond security concerns, Shah also reviewed preparedness related to essential pilgrim services. He instructed authorities to ensure adequate arrangements for registration, accommodation, healthcare facilities and disaster management mechanisms.

Officials briefed the meeting on ongoing preparations to streamline services and improve coordination among departments involved in the pilgrimage.

Weather-related challenges, which often affect movement along the mountainous routes, also featured prominently during the review. Shah directed that pilgrim batches be allowed to proceed strictly in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and official forecasts to minimise risks and enhance safety.

The home minister further emphasised that security measures should not be limited to the pilgrimage corridor alone. He called for strong security deployment at major tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir, noting that many pilgrims also visit other attractions in the Union Territory during their stay.

QR Code-Enabled Identity Cards

Officials informed the meeting that a registration system for local people and animals associated with the Yatra has been put in place. QR code-enabled identity cards will be issued to service providers and others engaged in pilgrimage-related activities to strengthen verification and monitoring processes. Authorities have also planned health and fitness assessment camps for animals used in transportation and logistical support during the Yatra.

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage, one of Hinduism's most significant religious journeys, attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the country. Given the challenging terrain and security sensitivities of the region, extensive preparations are undertaken each year by multiple agencies.

Friday's review meeting signals the Centre's focus on combining enhanced security measures with improved pilgrim facilities as authorities prepare for the start of the 2026 Yatra next month. Officials indicated that coordination among security forces and civil administration would continue to be reviewed regularly in the run-up to the pilgrimage.