Amit Shah Replies To Kerala MP In Malayalam Amid 'Hindi Imposition' Debate

For a party often accused in the south of pushing Hindi at the cost of regional languages, the Union Home Ministry's latest communication stood out. Amit Shah has replied to CPI(M) MP John Brittas in Malayalam, marking what is seen as the first instance of a Union Home Minister issuing an official response in the language.

The gesture comes as Kerala moves into election mode and at a time when the BJP is working to expand its footprint in the state after winning its first ever Lok Sabha seat there in the 2024 general election.

The choice of Malayalam also carries added weight because Brittas himself has been a persistent advocate for linguistic parity in parliament. He has earlier demanded translation devices for MPs who struggle with lengthy Hindi speeches during debates, arguing that true legislative participation requires equal linguistic access.

Shah's reply dated November 14 formally acknowledged Brittas' detailed representation of October 22 on the notification that makes chargesheeting grounds for cancelling Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration. In his letter, Brittas said the measure violates due process, erodes natural justice and exposes OCI cardholders to arbitrary action in the absence of a judicial finding.

He said the OCI scheme has long served as a bridge between India and its diaspora, symbolising openness, continuity and emotional connection.

Even though the Home Minister's letter was procedural, the inclusion of a full Malayalam version alongside Hindi was striking. It signalled a political recognition of the language in which the concerns were raised and came at a moment when debates on linguistic federalism are intensifying.

Brittas has maintained that the core constitutional objections remain unresolved and that the August 12 notification exceeds the scope of the Citizenship Act, 1955. But even as the legal questions persist, the language of the response has added a fresh layer to the political conversation in a region where identity and language remain central to political assertion.