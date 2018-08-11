Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee At AIIMS

Amit Shah visited AIIMS at around 6.30 pm and Rajnath Singh reached there around 8.15 pm to enquire about Mr Vajpayee's health condition

All India | | Updated: August 11, 2018 21:56 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS since June 11 (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Amit Shah visited AIIMS at around 6.30 pm and Rajnath Singh reached there around 8.15 pm to enquire about Mr Vajpayee's health condition, a source at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

Atal Behari Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

