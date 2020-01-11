Present State Of Economy Is Temporary: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said present state of the economy is a "temporary phase". (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the present state of the economy is a "temporary phase", and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

He was addressing a convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) here.

"Don't get disheartened. This is just a temporary phase. I want to tell you that India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024," he said.

The Union minister made the claim even as India's second-quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.5 per cent, weakest in over six years.

"In the first 70 years, our economy grew to USD two trillion. In the first five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, it was taken to USD three trillion," he said.

"Don't be confused by false propaganda. You will be the biggest beneficiaries when India becomes a USD five trillion economy," Mr Shah told students who passed out of the university.

"Some people say that poverty, hunger and illiteracy still exist in the country. But the youth should not get carried away by these claims. No one can stop a country which has a market of 130 crore people," the Union Minister said.