Amit Shah On Citizenship Act, NRC And Assam Detention Camps: Highlights

Amit Shah said there is no link between National Register of Citizens and National Population Register

Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview, talks about the massive protests against the newly amended citizenship law, the government's plans for a nationwide National Register of Citizens or NRC exercise and reports of detention centres in Assam.

The Home Minister, his interview to news agency ANI, also talks about the police crackdown on student protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in universities across the country.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had denied that there were any detention centres in India, and implied that the nationwide rollout of citizens' list may not be happening. The Congress and the "urban Naxals", he had said, were spreading rumours and brainwashing anyone unclear about it.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act makes religion the test of citizenship in India for the first time. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

The National Register of Citizens - meant to weed out illegal migrants from the country - was rolled out in Assam earlier this year and left 19 lakh people out, who are now unable to prove their citizenship. Many of them are now in detention centres across Assam.

Here are the highlights of Amit Shah's interview: