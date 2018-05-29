Amit Shah Meets Ex-Army Chief, Kicks Off BJP's Outreach Programme 'Sampark for Samarthan' is a door-to-door initiative aimed at making people aware of the transformative initiatives undertaken by Modi government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a massive "Sampark se Samarthan" (contact for support) personal outreach programme to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years.



Mr Shah met former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag at his residence in Delhi's Mandir Marg and kicked off the programme. He handed Mr Suhag a few booklets on the achievements of the Modi government.



The BJP chief tweeted: "Launched the nationwide campaign 'Sampark for Samarthan', a door-to-door initiative aimed at making people aware of the transformative initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's government in the last four year."



He was earlier scheduled to launch the contact programme from Mr Suhag's residence in Haryana's Gurugram, but that was cancelled at the last minute, a party official said.



Mr Shah would personally meet at least 50 eminent personalities to enlighten them about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government's achievements.



It is part of the party's effort to reach out to maximum number of people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



The Bharatiya Janata Party launched the contact programme after completing four years of the NDA rule at the centre.



About 4,000 senior party workers, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states, would carry out the campaign to meet more than one lakh well-known personalities to discuss the Modi government's achievements.



Besides, parliamentarians, legislators, District Panchayat members and senior office bearers will also pitch in.



PM Modi, also as part of the campaign, addressed beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana and Mudra Yojana on Monday and Tuesday respectively, through the NaMo app.



