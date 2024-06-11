Amit Shah, JP Nadda Meet Chandrababu Naidu Ahead Of Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

State BJP leaders said the meeting will finalise the names of the BJP MLAs to be sworn in as ministers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday night met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Soon after they arrived at Gannavaram Airport, the senior BJP leaders drove straight to the residence of Naidu at Undavalli.

State BJP leaders said the meeting will finalise the names of the BJP MLAs to be sworn in as ministers. They will also decide on the portfolio to be allotted to them.

Naidu is likely to give the final shape to the list of his Council of Ministers after discussions with Amit Shah, before sending it to the Governor past midnight.

Earlier, Amit Shah and Nadda were received at the airport by state BJP chief D. Purandeswari, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and others.

Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister at a public ceremony to be held at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport. Ministers from TDP and its allies Jana Sena and BJP will also take oath along with Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, some central ministers, leaders of NDA partners and Chief Ministers of various states will participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan is likely to be made Deputy Chief Minister. Naidu was unanimously elected as leader of the NDA legislators by the newly-elected MLAs of the TDP, the Jana Sena, and the BJP at a joint meeting on Tuesday morning. He met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer in the evening and was invited to form the government.

The Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Naidu at 11.27 a.m.on Wednesday

