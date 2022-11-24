Amit Shah Got VIP Treatment In Jail, Not Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has said the charges against Satyendar Jain are false.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in defence of his minister Satyendar Jain - the target of the BJP's near-daily accusations of enjoying special perks while in jail awaiting trial - saying that his treatment in prison has been by the book.

"There were no VVIP facilities in jail for Satyendar Jain. All that he got was according to the jail manual. The man is eating roti, you ask why is he eating roti. What kind of politics is this?" Mr Kejriwal said at an NDTV townhall.

Ahead of elections in Gujarat and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), BJP leaders have been posting CCTV videos of Mr Jain's jail cell, which show him eating and receiving massages.

The AAP has said that the massages are part of his physiotherapy treatment, and the food has been cleared by a doctor.

"If you want to see VVIP culture in jails, see what the CBI chargesheet says about when Amit Shah was in jail. They made a deluxe jail for him. In Satyendar Jain's case, the court has said nothing about VVIP culture - Will the court decide or will you or the BJP decide on what is VVIP culture?" Mr Kejriwal said.

Amit Shah was arrested and jailed briefly in 2010 over allegations of the extra-judicial killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, an underworld criminal. The case against him was dropped in 2014 for lack of evidence.

Satyendar Jain was arrested earlier this year in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a CBI FIR against him in 2017.

Mr Shah also spoke about the AAP leader's arrest on Thursday, slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government's "shamelessness" in keeping him on as minister and said such instances are "unprecedented" in public life.

"I had also gone to jail and resigned as a minister. Later, we fought before the court... If there is injustice with you, then approach the court. You can't act such shamelessly," Amit Shah said at an event in Delhi.