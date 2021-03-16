'Amit Shah Getting Frustrated...': Mamata Banerjee's Allegation In Bankura

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped her attack on the BJP today, questioning if the Election Commission's move to remove her security in-charge was part of a conspiracy to kill her. Pointing a finger at Union home minister Amit Shah, who has been behind the BJP surge in Bengal, she said, "Will the Union home minister run the country or hatch conspiracy to harass us in Bengal? Is the BJP hatching conspiracy to kill me? They (the Election Commission) have even removed my director of security".

"Amit Shah is getting frustrated as there is a poor turnout at his rallies," Ms Banerjee said at an election rally in Bankura district's Mejia, which she addressed from her wheelchair.

The Chief Minister's Trinamool Congress party has claimed that Mr Shah's rally yesterday in Jhargram district was cancelled not for any technical snag, but due to poor attendance.

"Instead of running the country, he (Amit Shah) is sitting in Kolkata and hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders. What do they want? Do they want to kill me? Do they think that they will win this election by killing me? They are wrong," she said, throwing in an arch reference to the minister's visit to Kolkata yesterday on his way back.

The Chief Minister also questioned if the Election Commission has lost its independence.

"Is Amit Shah running the EC? He is giving instructions to the EC. What happened to their independence? My director, security (Vivek Sahay) was removed (by EC) as per his instructions," she was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The Chief Minister's security in-charge Vivek Sahay has been suspended by the poll body after the Chief Minister got injured in Nandigram last week.

The Commission had rejected the Trinamool Congress's claim that an attempt was made on her life after it replaced the state police.

The Commission said the Chief Minister had met with an accident and held Mr Sahay responsible for the violation of her Z-Plus security protocol. Mamata Banerjee's bullet-proof car was occupied by the security in-charge, the Commission had said.